Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

European Research Council President Steps Down

Funding: Fotis C. Kafatos resigns from granting agency

by Sarah Everts
January 25, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Kafatos
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ERC
Credit: ERC

The founding president of the European Research Council, Fotis C. Kafatos, announced he will give up his position at the agency. Established in 2005, the ERC has a $10 billion budget over six years (2007–2013) for supporting research and investigators in Europe based solely on scientific merit, not on politics, economics, or geography.

Kafatos leaves the scientific arm of the ERC as the agency responds to a report released last summer that slammed the executive arm of the ERC for an "obsolete" management style that caused "conflict and frustration" and was too closely tied to the European Commission. Kafatos, who was previously director-general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany, will move to Imperial College, London, to "devote more time to my research laboratory," where he studies immunogenetics, he wrote in a statement.

Kafotos will be remembered for "really getting the ERC going," and for "defending and explaining" the need for the ERC to the European Commission and other stakeholders, says Ernst Ludwig Winnacker, former secretary-general for the ERC and currently secretary general of the Human Frontier Science Program, an international support program for research and training at the frontier of the life sciences.

Scientific strategy and methodology for the ERC is developed by the Scientific Council, which is led by the ERC president and is independent of the European Commission. The day-to-day administration of the funding is left to the executive arm, which is part of the European Commission. Having part of ERC closely tied to a political body is something the independent review committee last year called "the original sin," because it prevents ERC from being entirely autonomous from the commission and its politics.

The next ERC president, who will be elected from the members of the Scientific Council, will need to continue pushing for more independence of ERC from the European Commission, Winnacker notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden names Francis Collins and Alondra Nelson to act as White House science leadership
After period of uncertainty, the European Commission appoints new ERC President
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former European Research Council president returns as interim leader

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE