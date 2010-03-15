Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Publications Go Mobile

In Your Pocket: New application delivers ACS journals and C&EN content to iPhone/iPod touch users

by William G. Schulz
March 15, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Download ACS Mobile at the Apple iTunes Store.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Download ACS Mobile at the Apple iTunes Store.

Readers of American Chemical Society publications can now receive a customized stream of research content and news on Apple's iPhone or iPod touch devices. The new mobile software application, "ACS Mobile," became available on March 15 on Apple's iTunes store for an introductory price of $2.99.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Download ACS Mobile at the Apple iTunes Store.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Download ACS Mobile at the Apple iTunes Store.

The new application will provide readers with a live stream of peer-reviewed research content from across the spectrum of ACS journals, the society noted in a press statement. It also includes "Latest News" from C&EN Online.

"In keeping with our mission as a provider of indispensable information to chemistry professionals worldwide, I am delighted that the ACS Publications Division and our society's IT experts are able to present 'ACS Mobile' as a new information access option for our global audience of authors, reviewers, editors, customers and readers," said Brian Crawford, president of ACS Publications.

"The majority of our Web users are between the ages of 20 and 40, and we find that one-third of those readers now use mobile devices to access the Internet," says Brandon Nordin, an ACS Publications vice president. "As ACS continues to move beyond the print format, our focus is on timely access to research and alternatives that help individuals to discover, filter, read, and share information."

According to ACS, the application will include the following features: Up-to-the-minute access to ACS ASAP (As Soon As Publishable) articles published online, delivery of an indexed list of more than 35,000 research articles published annually along with free reader access to the graphical and text abstracts of those articles, saving of favorites within the application, interface to full-text article access and display for individual subscribers and authorized users at institutions that license ACS journals content, quick search across the more than 850,000 plus scientific research articles and book chapters archived on the ACS Web Editions Platform, and sharing of links and snippets to alert friends and colleagues to new ACS ASAP articles via email and social networking sites.

A video demonstration of the features and functionality of ACS Mobile is available at
http://pubs.acs.org/r/acsmobile.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Publications expands remote access
ACS Introduces ACS2Go

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE