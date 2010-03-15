ACS Publications Go Mobile

Readers of American Chemical Society publications can now receive a customized stream of research content and news on Apple's iPhone or iPod touch devices. The new mobile software application, "ACS Mobile," became available on March 15 on Apple's iTunes store for an introductory price of $2.99.

The new application will provide readers with a live stream of peer-reviewed research content from across the spectrum of ACS journals, the society noted in a press statement. It also includes "Latest News" from C&EN Online.

"In keeping with our mission as a provider of indispensable information to chemistry professionals worldwide, I am delighted that the ACS Publications Division and our society's IT experts are able to present 'ACS Mobile' as a new information access option for our global audience of authors, reviewers, editors, customers and readers," said Brian Crawford, president of ACS Publications.

"The majority of our Web users are between the ages of 20 and 40, and we find that one-third of those readers now use mobile devices to access the Internet," says Brandon Nordin, an ACS Publications vice president. "As ACS continues to move beyond the print format, our focus is on timely access to research and alternatives that help individuals to discover, filter, read, and share information."

According to ACS, the application will include the following features: Up-to-the-minute access to ACS ASAP (As Soon As Publishable) articles published online, delivery of an indexed list of more than 35,000 research articles published annually along with free reader access to the graphical and text abstracts of those articles, saving of favorites within the application, interface to full-text article access and display for individual subscribers and authorized users at institutions that license ACS journals content, quick search across the more than 850,000 plus scientific research articles and book chapters archived on the ACS Web Editions Platform, and sharing of links and snippets to alert friends and colleagues to new ACS ASAP articles via email and social networking sites.

