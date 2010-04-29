New Arts & Sciences Academy Fellows Named

Apeloig [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Yitzhak Apeloig

Joseph S. Francisco, president of the American Chemical Society, is one of 20 chemical scientists elected on April 19 to fellowship in the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. In addition to the new fellows, 18 foreign honorary members were selected, two of whom are chemical scientists. All 229 honorees will be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 9 at the academy's headquarters in Cambridge, Mass.

Academy membership encompasses more than 4,000 fellows and 600 foreign honorary members and reflects a full range of disciplines: mathematics, the physical and biological sciences, medicine, the social sciences and humanities, business, government, public affairs, and the arts. The academy conducts independent policy research and is celebrating its 230th anniversary this year.

"The men and women we elect today are true pathbreakers who have made unique contributions to their fields and to the world. The academy honors them and their work, and they, in turn, honor us," academy Chair Louis W. Cabot said when announcing the fellows.

Following are the new fellows and honorary foreign members in the chemical and related sciences:

Frank S. Bates, Regents Professor and head of the department of chemical engineering and materials science at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis

Thomas Blumenthal, a professor and chair of the department of molecular, cellular, and developmental biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder

Sunney I. Chan, George Grant Hoag Professor of Biophysical Chemistry, emeritus, at California Institute of Technology

G. Marius Clore, chief of the Protein Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Section in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics at the National Institute of Diabetes & Digestive & Kidney Diseases, in Bethesda, Md.

Robert Graham Cooks, Henry B. Hass Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Purdue University

Lynn William Enquist, Henry L. Hillman Professor and chair of the department of molecular biology at Princeton University's Neuroscience Institute

Joseph S. Francisco, William E. Moore Distinguished Professor of Physical Chemistry at Purdue University

Robert W. Fri, a visiting scholar at Resources for the Future, in Washington, D.C.

Samuel H. Gellman, a professor of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison

William A. Goddard III, Charles & Mary Ferkel Professor of Chemistry, Materials Science & Applied Physics at Caltech

Arthur L. Goldstein, chairman, president, and chief executive officer emeritus of Ionics, in Watertown, Mass.

Martin Gruebele, James R. Eiszner Endowed Chair in Chemistry and a professor of physics at the Center for Biophysics & Computational Biology at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Charles O. Holliday Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of DuPont (retired)

Monica Olvera de la Cruz, Lawyer Taylor Professor of Materials Science & Engineering and director of the Materials Research Science & Engineering Center at Northwestern University

Kimberly A. Prather, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego

Alanna Schepartz, Milton Harris '29 Ph.D. Professor of Chemistry at Yale University

David N. Seidman, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at Northwestern University

Susan Strome, a professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz

Thomas Christian Südhof, Avram Goldstein Professor of Molecular & Cellular Physiology at Stanford University School of Medicine and Howard Hughes Medical Institute

James R. Williamson, dean of graduate studies and a professor of molecular biology and chemistry at Scripps Research Institute, in La Jolla, Calif.