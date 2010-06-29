Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Research Lab Explosion Injures Four People

Accident: One person is in the hospital after a hydrogen gas blast destroyed a University of Missouri biochemistry lab

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 29, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Columbia fire department
An explosion caused by hydrogen gas destroyed a University of Missouri biochemistry lab.
Credit: Columbia fire department
An explosion caused by hydrogen gas destroyed a University of Missouri biochemistry lab.

An explosion caused by hydrogen gas in a University of Missouri biochemistry research lab on Monday injured four people and destroyed the laboratory, university and fire department officials report.

The blast occurred in the lab of biochemistry professor Judy D. Wall, who studies sulfate-reducing bacteria.

The injured researchers included one graduate student, two postdoctoral researchers, and a staff research scientist, says University of Missouri spokesperson Christian Basi. Three were treated at the hospital and released; the fourth was hospitalized and reported to be in good condition on Tuesday.

The gas, which is extremely flammable and can form explosive mixtures with air, was being used for an experiment when the explosion occurred, says Columbia, Mo., fire department investigator Brian Davison. Investigators have not yet determined whether the gas was ignited or exploded spontaneously, although they do believe the explosion was an accident, Davison says.

The explosion blew out the windows of the third-floor lab and breached the wall between the lab and an adjacent office. When fire fighters arrived on the scene, they found a small fire covering an area of about 5 square feet, Davison says. One sprinkler head was activated, but investigators aren't sure whether it activated from the fire or from the blast of the explosion. The source of the hydrogen gas was a standard 55-inch-tall steel gas cylinder, which did not explode.

Aside from Wall's lab,  the adjacent office, and a lab below that sustained some water damage, campus officials determined on Tuesday that the building is structurally sound and that people could return to work in other areas, Basi says. The university is still assessing the damage and does not yet have a cost or time estimate for the repairs.

The incident comes on the heels of a June 2 fire in the science building at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale (SIUC). An undergraduate student working in chemistry professor Boyd Goodson's lab had been using hexane to clean oil from vacuum pumps. When the student returned from lunch, he found that some of the solvent had leaked onto a counter top. Before he could clean it up, an ignition source ignited the solvent vapor, says SIUC spokesperson Rod Sievers.

No one was hurt in the fire. The first-floor lab where the fire started was damaged, along with an adjacent room and corridor plus a room above. The university estimates the building repairs at $750,000 and the cost to repair or replace equipment—including lasers and a nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer—at $500,000, Sievers says, and complete repairs could take until the end of the year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen blast led to deaths at US silicone plant
Safety Alert: Explosion During Prep Of (C6F5)PH2
Explosion Kills One At DuPont Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE