People

ACS Relaunches Journal of Combinatorial Chemistry

Publishing: Journal will broaden scope under the direction of a new editor

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 26, 2010
Most Popular in People

Finn
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Laurie Smith/Scripps
Credit: Courtesy of Laurie Smith/Scripps

The American Chemical Society is relaunching the Journal of Combinatorial Chemistry .

Earlier this month, the society appointed M. G. Finn, a chemistry professor at Scripps Research Institute, as the journal's new editor. Finn succeeds founding editor Anthony W. Czarnik, an adjunct visiting professor of chemistry at the University of Nevada, Reno, and founder and manager of Reno-based Deuteria Pharmaceuticals.

Finn, who is 52, earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1980 from California Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry in 1986 from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Following a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University, he joined the faculty at the University of Virginia in 1988 and moved to Scripps a decade later.

Under Finn's leadership, the editorial tenor and scope of the bimonthly journal will change significantly. "While retaining the journal's role as the home for many of the best papers in combinatorial chemistry," he says, "our main goal is to expand the journal's coverage. Combinatorial methods are used to discover functional molecules in a wide variety of fields." The publication will be renamed ACS Combinatorial Science to reflect its enhanced content, which is being broadened to include biological and materials-related combinatorial and high-throughput studies in addition to the traditional chemical studies.

Finn "really seems like the perfect guy" for leading the journal in its new direction, says Craig W. Lindsley, an associate professor of pharmacology and chemistry at Vanderbilt University and editor-in-chief of ACS Chemical Neuroscience . "He has been a leader in the application of the science behind combinatorial chemistry to solve problems in chemical biology, biology, and materials science."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

