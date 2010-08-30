Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi Bids Openly For Genzyme

After being rejected by the biotech firm's management, Sanofi makes its case with shareholders

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 30, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Viehbacher
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis

Sanofi-Aventis has finally gone public with its much-speculated upon bid to acquire Genzyme. After failing in private correspondence to convince the biotech firm's management of the merits of a deal, the French pharmaceutical firm is now taking its $69- per-share offer directly to Genzyme shareholders. Meanwhile, Genzyme made its own stance public, rejecting what it calls an "opportunistic" offer.

Indeed, Sanofi is approaching Genzyme during a challenging time. Although the biotech firm has a strong stable of drugs for rare diseases, chronic manufacturing problems at its Allston, Mass., site have limited product sales. Worse, the issues led the U.S. government to fine the company $175 million under a consent decree that has yet to be resolved.

Reports of Sanofi's bid have circulated in the media since late July, but this weekend marked the first time either company has publicly acknowledged the discussions. Sanofi sent Genzyme's CEO Henri Termeer a letter on July 29 with a non-binding offer for the company, and says it had made repeated attempts before and after the letter to engage the biotech company in discussions.

In a letter dated Aug. 11, Genzyme's CEO made its position on the acquisition clear:  "Your opportunistic takeover proposal does not begin to recognize the significant progress underway to rectify our manufacturing challenges or the potential for our new-product pipeline."

The companies' financial advisors finally held a brief meeting on Aug. 24, but it only "reinforced our belief they remain uninterested in engaging in constructive discussion," Sanofi's CEO Chris Viehbacher said this morning in a conference call with investors. "Given the benefits of the transaction, we believe we have no choice but to make our offer public to shareholders."

Now that the discussions are out in the open, Viehbacher provided some insight into the rationale behind the deal. Sanofi would be catapulted into the rare diseases sector, creating a new platform for growth. Further, the rare diseases unit would increase its U.S. presence, diversify its mix of businesses, and expand its pipeline of Phase I and II products. After a merger, Viehbacher said Genzyme's rare disease segment would continue to operate as a stand alone unit, while the remainder of Genzyme's business—cardiology, biosurgery, hematology, and oncology—would benefit from being integrated into Sanofi's larger and more experienced marketing infrastructure.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer Keeps Up AstraZeneca Pursuit
Valeant Bids For Cephalon
Sanofi Goes Hostile With Genzyme Offer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE