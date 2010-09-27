Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Solvay To Cut 800 Jobs

Reorganization: Action follows spin-off of pharmaceuticals business to Abbott Laboratories

by Marc Resich
September 27, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solvay
Jourquin
Credit: Solvay
Jourquin

Belgian chemicals maker Solvay plans to cut 800 jobs, about 5% of its global workforce, as part of a plan to save more than $160 million annually and reorganize the firm.

Solvay expects that about $88 million in annual savings will come from the job cuts, while the balance will come from other cost savings measures, the firm says. The actions, to be completed by 2012, are intended to refocus the firm on its chemicals and plastics businesses.

"We must remember that a rescaling of our organization was necessary in the wake of the divestment of Solvay Pharmaceuticals" to Abbott Laboratories, notes CEO Christian Jourquin. Solvay netted $7.6 billion in the deal, which was completed earlier this year.

The reorganization includes creation of two new global businesses: a specialty polymers unit to be headquartered in Bollate, Italy, and a specialty chemicals unit to be headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The firm also intends to beef up its R&D capabilities with the creation of an innovation center at a yet-to-be-determined site. The center will operate under the direction of a chief scientific officer who will report to Jourquin.

The jobs cutback was the second hit in recent weeks against Solvay-related employees. Late last month, Abbott said it would cut 3,000 jobs, mostly at former Solvay operations in Europe (C&EN, Sept. 27, page 30).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DowDuPont poised to close U.K. pesticide plant
GSK To Shutter French R&D Site
Finland’s Kemira Plans Restructuring

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE