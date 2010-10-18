Advertisement

Environment

Introducing the Analytical SCENE

Today C&EN launches a stream of news articles about analytical research and business

by Lila Guterman and Michael Torrice
October 18, 2010
Welcome to the Analytical SCENE! Starting today, you can stay up to date on cutting-edge measurement methodology, new chemical sensors, the latest spectroscopic techniques, and recent moves by instrumentation companies, by following C&EN's latest topical news channel.

Here you'll find stories from C&EN's pages that report on the clinical use of Raman spectroscopy, on new nuclear magnetic resonance methods to watch proteins fold, and on the latest restructuring of major instrument makers.

The Analytical SCENE also includes original content not found in the print magazine. These articles describe the latest analytical research, such as the design of a new chemical sensor for carbon dioxide, the first measurements of hydroxyl radicals in indoor air, and the development of a hand-held probe to help surgeons find lingering tumor tissue.

To browse through the stories, check out the Analytical SCENE archive or subscribe to the RSS feed.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

