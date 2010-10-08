Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Taking Freight Off The Road

Climate Change: France could cut greenhouse gas emissions by shifting freight transport from trucking to railroads and waterways

by Sara Peach
October 8, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

GLOBAL WARMING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Moving goods by water and rail could cut greenhouse emissions in France.
Credit: Shutterstock
Moving goods by water and rail could cut greenhouse emissions in France.

For France, the road to climate protection may require a closer look at planes, trains, barges, and automobiles. In a new analysis, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology find that France could cut greenhouse gas emissions by shifting freight transportation from roads to rails and inland waterways (Environ. Sci. Tech., DOI: 10.1021/es9025529).

We contribute to climate change when we purchase goods that companies produced and transported using fossil fuels, such as kiwis flown overnight from New Zealand or electronics shipped from China. A 2008 study published in Ecological Economics estimated that nearly a third of the greenhouse gases created by U.S. household consumption are emitted outside the country.

In France, nuclear reactors—which do not emit greenhouse gases—produce 80% of the country's electricity. So cutting emissions in the transportation sector is critical to France’s climate change policy, says Troy Hawkins, one of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology researchers.

Hawkins and his colleague Sébastien Dente developed a new model of the greenhouse gases created by producing and transporting goods for French household consumption. Using 2004 data, they analyzed emissions by type of good, country of origin and mode of transportation. They found that trucking was responsible for 70% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with freight transport, despite the long distances that many goods traveled by ship.

Next, the researchers calculated the potential benefits of moving 10% of air freight to rail or barge transportation. Surprisingly, they found that reducing air shipments would have little effect on overall greenhouse gas emissions, because they account for only a tiny fraction of the total movement of goods.

But reducing the percentage of imported goods transported by road could cut greenhouse gases significantly, the researchers concluded. Shifting 10% of truck shipments to rail or inland water shipping would reduce emissions by between 3 and 4%.

Deron Lovaas, federal transportation policy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, says that because rail and water transport is generally more efficient than trucking, the researchers' findings would likely hold true in other countries. Trains and barges tend to be more efficient than trucks because of their large cargo capacity. Also rails and water generate less friction than roads.

Shifting freight transport away from trucking would also ease congestion, which would save fuel and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Lovaas says.

But reworking transportation systems in France or elsewhere will require significant investment in infrastructure, Hawkins says. That means building additional rail lines, improving infrastructure at ports and making sure rivers are navigable. For France, such an undertaking will likely require coordination with other European Union countries.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The shipping industry looks for green fuels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mining landfills for resources doesn’t always benefit climate
Shifting Ship Power In Port Reaps Air-Quality Benefits

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE