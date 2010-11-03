Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

What A Cell Wants — Chemically Speaking

Microfluidics: A novel microfluidic device probes bacterial movement along chemical gradients

by Jeffrey M. Perkel
November 3, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BIOLOGY IN MOTION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Bacterial cells swim up or down chemical concentration gradients
Credit: Shutterstock
Bacterial cells swim up or down chemical concentration gradients

In classic cartoons, characters drift along wafting scent trails toward freshly baked pies. Similarly, through a process called chemotaxis, bacteria navigate chemical concentration gradients in search of food and friends, and away from poisons and predators.

Chemotaxis represents a classic example of how cells respond to their environments. Researchers have studied it for years, most recently, by watching cells swim through microfluidic devices toward chemicals that attract them. Now Kim Taesung and Kim Minseok of Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, in South Korea, have upped the ante, developing a chip to probe chemotaxis along six concentration gradients simultaneously (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac102022q).

Built of a soft polymer called poly(dimethylsiloxane), Kim and Kim's device resembles a bicycle wheel with six 8-mm-long channels forming the spokes. Reservoirs sit at the center of the wheel and at the end of each spoke. Connecting the radial reservoirs and the spokes are plugs made of agarose gel, which allow potential attractants to diffuse into the channel without "convection" — that is, without generating liquid flows that could push cells around. By loading a chemical into each of the radial reservoirs, and none in the central reservoir, the researchers can produce six stable, linear concentration gradients over a longer distance than any formed in previous device designs, according to the researchers.

To test the device, the authors created gradients of different sugars and, in another test, of different concentrations of a single sugar. The researchers introduced fluorescently labeled E. coli cells into the central reservoir and allowed the bacteria to follow their noses, so to speak. Half an hour later, the bacteria had migrated to form bands of varying width at different distances down the channels, reflecting each sugar's desirability and its concentration in each reservoir.

Lower glucose concentrations, for instance, produced progressively more-diffuse bands at longer distances from the channel entrance — that is, bacteria swam farther to find the sugar. At the lowest concentrations, no chemotaxis occurred at all. Furthermore, as expected, the bacteria preferred glucose to galactose and mannose, and all three to arabinose and xylose.

"It's a really practical device," says Shuichi Takayama, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, who admires the chip’s ability to test six gradients at once.

According to Kim Taesung, applications include both bacterial and animal-cell chemotaxis.

"I would be interested in using it," says Douglas Weibel, a University of Wisconsin, Madison, researcher who also uses microfluidics devices to study bacterial chemotaxis. He thinks that the new chip could address cellular differences in migrating bacteria populations -- for instance, how cells on the leading edge of migrating bands differ in protein expression from those at the trailing edge.

"When microbiologists start using it, that's when the magic can happen," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered pacifier measures glucose in saliva
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial ticker tape puts cells on display
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A sound device corrals bacteria in blood

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE