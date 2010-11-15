Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fungicides Contaminate Western Aquatic Environments

SETAC Meeting News: Fungus-fighting compounds used on crops taint nearby waters and sediments

by Noreen Parks
November 15, 2010
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

POPULAR PESTICIDES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
In 2001, U.S. fungicide usage reached almost 350 million pounds—more than 70% of the global total..
Credit: Shutterstock
In 2001, U.S. fungicide usage reached almost 350 million pounds—more than 70% of the global total..

Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) have found a dozen agricultural fungicides in the waters and sediments downstream of farms and orchards in two western states. Presented Nov. 8 at the annual meeting of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) in Portland, Oregon, the findings represent the first such data on fungicides in the western U.S.

Farmers routinely use fungus-killing compounds to spray or dust food crops, such as strawberries, corn, and soybeans. Some crops receive up to a dozen doses per growing season. Nationwide, fungicide use has risen considerably since the 1990s, reaching 350 million pounds in 2001. However, the environmental prevalence and effects on wildlife and ecosystems—particularly of newer fungicides—are poorly understood, says Kathryn Kuivila, of the USGS California Water Science Center. Environmental monitoring programs monitor concentrations of few or no fungicides, she notes.

USGS scientists have recently started to measure fungicide levels at a regional scale: They published a survey on streams in southeastern and Midwestern states in October. Extending that research to agricultural areas in the West, Kuivila and her colleagues collected water and sediment samples from sites near three agricultural areas growing potatoes, stone fruits, or lettuce—three crops that, combined, account for half of U.S. fungicide use. Then using techniques including gas chromatography/mass spectroscopy, they looked for 34 fungicides.

In southwestern Idaho, two or more fungicides appeared in almost one-third of the samples from irrigation ditches and streams near a stretch of potato farms. In California's Central Valley, the researchers found that more than half of the water and sediments collected from the San Joaquin River near stone-fruit orchards contained four or more fungicides. Fungicide incidences were similar for lettuce—growing areas of the central California coastland, and preliminary results indicate that crabs and flounder caught in nearby coastal river estuaries have fungicides in their tissues.

While the types of fungicides varied, the scientists identified 18 compounds in the three settings, with six at only trace levels.

Some of these compounds degrade slowly and may persist in the environment for months or years, Kuivila says. Furthermore, "the majority of information on toxicity relates to single compounds, but in combinations they may have additive effects."

Hank Johnson, a hydrologist with the USGS Oregon Water Science Center who was not involved in the study, lauds the research for filling gaps about the environmental prevalence of fungicides and "highlighting the need for additional research and monitoring." He says that the chemicals have received little attention from policymakers and scientists partly because farmers use smaller quantities of them compared to other types of pesticides, and because scientists lack information about their environmental effects.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS in biosolids prompt lawsuits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrate Pollution May Trigger Uranium Release Into Groundwater
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Down The Drain Doesn’t Mean They’re Gone  

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE