The ACS Election

I find it appalling that ACS, with what I consider to be one of the most intelligent and knowledgeable memberships, would have less than 20% of its members voting in the recent ACS election for president. Percentages as low as 50% in general elections in the U.S. have been a matter of concern.
Surely, there are few obstacles to voting for ACS candidates, with both mail and online options available, so I would have hoped that percentages of 80% or more could be realized. As ACS members we should be ashamed at the lack of commitment of our fellow members to the election process.
Nelson Marans
Silver Spring, Md.
