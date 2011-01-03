AZ And IBM Join For ‘Smart Chemicals’

AZ Electronic Materials and IBM have signed a multiyear agreement to develop alternative lithographic technologies. AZ scientists in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea will work with IBM’s Almaden Research Center on block copolymers that enable directed self-assembly processes that are compatible with conventional semiconductor lithography. Ralph Dammel, AZ’s chief technology officer, says his firm aims to become the premier supplier of “smart chemicals” used in next-generation semiconductor patterning.
