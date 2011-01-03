Airgas Rejects Air Products Again

The board of directors of Airgas has unanimously rejected Air Products & Chemicals’ “best and final” acquisition offer of $70.00 per share. “The value of Airgas in a sale, at this time, is at least $78.00 per share,” Airgas said in a statement. Three Airgas directors were nominated by Air Products and elected by Airgas shareholders at the firm’s annual meeting in September. “No other bidder has emerged since we made our offer public over 10 months ago,” Air Products CEO John E. McGlade says in response to the rejection. He adds that the offer will expire on Jan. 14.
