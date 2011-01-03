BASF Eyes More China Projects

Adding to major expansion work at their joint-venture chemical complex in Nanjing, BASF and Sinopec want to invest another $1 billion at the Chinese site. The two companies say they will study the feasibility of building a butyl acrylate plant and a 160,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid plant. In addition, the firms plan to build an acrylic superabsorbent polymers plant to complement existing BASF facilities in Antwerp, Belgium, and Freeport, Texas. BASF and Sinopec will also expand their 2-propylheptanol, styrene, and nonionic surfactants facilities. And they say they will consider the construction of a complex to make propylene oxide via a hydrogen peroxide-based route recently developed by BASF and Dow Chemical. BASF is in the middle of a major Asian building boom. Earlier this month, the firm announced that with partner Petronas it plans to spend $1.3 billion on a specialty chemical complex in Malaysia. In Nanjing, the expansion project currently under way is worth $1.4 billion (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2010, page 24).
