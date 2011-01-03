Bayer Ready To Host Ethylene Cracker

Bayer MaterialScience says it is willing to host an ethylene cracker and derivatives complex at one of its sites in West Virginia, which sits on the Marcellus Formation—one of the largest shale natural gas reserves in the U.S. The company says its 1,000-acre New Martinsville complex and its 460-acre Institute site “might be ideal locations for a thermal cracker for converting the excess ethane found in the gas liquids from shale.” Although Bayer isn’t a big ethylene consumer, it says a cracker could spur investment by other chemical producers in the region.
