Business

DuPont Expands R&D In Shanghai

by Jean-François Tremblay
January 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 1
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
Credit: DuPont

DuPont plans to double to 400 the number of scientists at its R&D center in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park. The extra manpower, to be added within two years, will mostly augment the center’s capabilities in materials development for photovoltaics, biobased products, and the auto industry. DuPont opened the R&D center in 2005 and from inception anticipated that scientific headcount would reach 400.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

