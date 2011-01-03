A new synthetic strategy for introducing the trifluoromethoxy group into aliphatic organic molecules is a promising way to make pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals, according to Karsten Koppe of Heinrich Heine University, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The OCF 3 group is strongly electron withdrawing and offers advantages such as increased lipophilicity over popular F or CF 3 substituents that are commonly used to improve drug efficacy. Although an industrial process using chlorine-fluorine exchange to prepare OCF 3 -containing aromatic compounds exists, there are few examples of procedures to make aliphatic compounds bearing OCF 3 groups, and they are limited in scope, Koppe said. Koppe and coworkers, in collaboration with Nikolai V. Ignat’ev of Merck KGaA, in Darmstadt, Germany, devised a method that uses OCF 3 salts to introduce OCF 3 to aliphatic compounds bearing different functional groups. For example, the researchers prepared KOCF 3 by adding CF 3 SO 2 OCF 3 to KF in N,N-dimethylacetamide solvent. Adding organic halides or mesylates to KOCF 3 results in the trifluoromethoxy compounds, which can be derivatized to create epoxides, diols, aminoalcohols, and other intermediates, Koppe said, “giving us a whole factory of OCF 3 building blocks.”