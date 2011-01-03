Advertisement

Business

Novozymes Acquires Merck Inoculants

by MB MB
January 3, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 1
Danish enzymes firm Novozymes will buy Milwaukee-based EMD/Merck Crop BioScience from Merck KGaA for $275 million. Merck Crop BioScience develops natural inoculants that farmers use to improve plant health and crop yields. With operations in the U.S. and South America, the business is expected to post $60 million in 2010 sales. Novozymes already offers nitrogen-fixing inoculants for leguminous crops as part of its microbes segment, which had sales of $65 million in the first nine months of 2010. The acquisition will help Novozymes supply the so-called biofertility market, which it estimates is worth $250 million per year worldwide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

