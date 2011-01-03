Pfizer In Year-End Drug-Licensing Push

San Diego-based Lpath has granted Pfizer an exclusive option to license iSONEP, a monoclonal antibody being evaluated for the treatment of ophthalmology disorders, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Pfizer will pay Lpath $14 million and share the cost of iSONEP’s Phase I and II clinical trials. Lpath is eligible for milestone payments of as much as $497.5 million. Pfizer has also entered an agreement with Australia’s Phylogica to discover peptide-based vaccines using Phylogica’s peptide drug discovery platform. Pfizer will pay $500,000 up front and could make clinical and other milestone payments of as much as $134 million.
