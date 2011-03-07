Twenty-eleven is the International Year of Chemistry, and American Chemical Society President Nancy B. Jackson has an agenda to celebrate that event during the 241st ACS National Meeting. She will host 29 technical divisions and seven committees in original programming over 745 half-day oral sessions and 488 poster sessions, including Sci-Mix. Nearly 9,400 papers will be presented.

Symposia supporting the meeting’s theme, “Chemistry of Natural Resources,” are organized by Ann-Christine Albertsson of the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. Newly instituted, The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program will highlight a lecture by Virgil Percec of the University of Pennsylvania on Monday, March 28, at 5:30 PM. A presidential outreach event will be held at the Discovery Science Center on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM. Two more events, Hollywood Chemistry and the Asia America Chemical Symposium, will be held during the meeting.

The majority of the 2011 ACS national awards will be presented during this spring meeting, with Ahmed Zewail delivering his Priestley Medal Address at the awards dinner on Tuesday, March 29, at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel. The Arthur C. Cope Award and Cope Scholar Awards are among others that will be presented during the 242nd national meeting in Denver.

Education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergrad and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers will be offered as well. For undergrads, two professional development symposia and a technical symposium on the chemistry of the Gulf Coast oil spill will be featured, in addition to David Phillips, Royal Society of Chemistry president, presenting “A Little Light Relief.”

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance. A wide variety of professional development workshops, including five offered by the ACS Leadership Development System, are available for a fee and registration. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, will be available with a separate registration and fee. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 300 booths.

Even Anaheim has a theme: “Walking on Sunshine”; perhaps visitors will find time to do so.

REGISTRATION

Early Registration. Early registration for the national meeting closed on Feb. 9, and registrations or payments received after Feb. 9 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by Feb. 9 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration in the Anaheim Convention Center (ACC), Hall C.

Standard & On-site Registration. Standard registration rates are in effect between Feb. 10 and March 31. Register online at www.acs.org. A valid membership number must be entered during registration in order to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees registering after Feb. 9 must pick up their badge credentials in Anaheim at ACS Attendee Registration in ACC, Hall C, during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Anaheim, attendees can complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order in the convention center at ACS Attendee Registration, Hall C, on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM; Monday, 7:30 AM to 9:30 PM; Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

SOCIAL EVENTS

A variety of organizers will hold special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket to participate.

The following events are coded to indicate what is required to participate: T–ticket required; NT–sponsored, no ticket required; COD–payment due based on individual consumption at event; B–meeting badge must be visible to enter. View an updated listing of social and special events at www.acs.org.

Tickets may be purchased online through ACS Attendee Registration until March 25 or on-site March 27–31. Attendees who purchase tickets after Feb. 9 must pick up their tickets at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the events if they are still available.

Cancellations or refund requests must be made by March 11 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy. See www.acs.org for more information.

Note: SE indicates ticket number.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Undergraduate Programs 20th Anniversary Reception (NT) 4:30–5:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Grand Ballroom A

COACH Reception (NT) 5–7 PM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, Laguna A

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

ACS Career Fair (B) 8 AM–5:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall C

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B) 8 AM–5 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Magic Kingdom Ballroom

ANYL Poster Session (B) 8 AM–noon, Sheraton Park Hotel, Palm E/W

Board Executive/Open Meeting (B) 8 AM–12:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Grand Ballroom F/G

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 9:30–11 AM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

CHED High School-College Interface Luncheon/SE-02/$45 (T) (Included at no charge with high school teacher registration.) 11:15 AM–1:15 PM, Disney’s Grand Californian, Sequoia Ballroom E

ANYL Social (B) Noon–2 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel, Palm E/W

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 1:30–4 PM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

CPT 75th Anniversary Reception (NT) 5–6:30 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 8

University of Wisconsin, Madison, Alumni & Friends (NT) 5–7 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 211 A/B

CHED Division Reception (NT) 5:30–7 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Crystal Cove

Reception in Honor of Mike Strem, Charles Lathrop Parsons Awardee (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 6

Research Corporation/PRF Undergraduate Institution Awards (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Sleeping Beauty’s Pavilion

IAC IUPAC USNC Reception for International Attendees (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Grand Ballroom A/B

District II Councilor Caucus (B) 6–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Terrace A/B

District IV Councilor Caucus (B) 6–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Imperial

District V Councilor Caucus (B) 6–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Terrace E/F

Mid-Atlantic Councilor Caucus (B) 6–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Regal

Committee on Technician Affairs National Technician Awards Dinner/ SE-01/$60 (T) 6–9:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Madrid

Diversity Reception & Committees Open Session (B) 6:30–8 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Royal Ballroom E/F

CINF Welcoming Reception & Scholarships for Scientific Excellence Posters (B) 6:30–8:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom A

Undergraduate Programs ACS Student Chapter Award Ceremony (NT) 7–8:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, South Exhibit Hall

CHED Poster Session (B) 7–9 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Pacific Ballroom A/B

INOR Poster Session (B) 7–10 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

Undergraduate Social (NT) 8:30–11:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Grand Ballroom

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Women in Industry Breakfast/SE-03/$30 (regular)/SE-04/$15 (student) (T) 7:30–9 AM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Grand Ballroom A

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B) 8 AM–5 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Magic Kingdom Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B) 8 AM–5:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall C

ACS National Exposition (B) 9 AM–5 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall D

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 9–11:30 AM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

I&EC Awards Luncheon/SE-05/$35 (T) 11 AM–2 PM, Anaheim Marriott, Marquis NW Ballroom

International Women in Science Reception/Joint with “Just Cocktails” (NT) 11:30 AM–1 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 4

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/SE-06/$35 (T) 11:30 AM–2 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 3

I&EC Undergraduates Collaborating for the Future Symposium Lunch/ SE-07/$20 (T) Noon–1 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Pacific Ballroom D

Purdue Chemistry Alumni Luncheon/ SE-08/$15 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Sleeping Beauty’s Pavilion

CHAL Drug & Power Luncheon/SE-09/ $40 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom D

Corporation Associates Awards Luncheon/SE-10/$35 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Royal Ballroom D

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 1:30–4 PM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

GEOC Poster Session (B) 1:30–4:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

National Science Foundation REU Poster Session & Reception (B) 2–5 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel, Ballroom C

BMGT John Lowe’s Reception (NT) 4–5 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Crystal Cove

American Friends of Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Reception (NT) 5–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 3

CHAL Happy Hour (NT) 5–8 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 213C/D

District I Councilor Caucus (B) 5:30–7 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Regal

GEOC Social & Business Meeting (B) 5:30–7:30 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel, Garden A

Ohio Northern University Alumni Reception (NT) 5:30–7:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Granada Room

COLL Business Meeting & Poster Session (B) 5:30–8 PM, Disneyland Hotel, South Exhibit Hall

CINF Harry’s Party (NT) 5:30–8:30 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel, 2nd Floor Suite

Chinese-American Chemical Society Social Hour & Dinner/SE-11/$35 (T) 5:30–9:30 PM, Seafood Kingdom Restaurant, 9802 Katella Ave.

Industry Member Programs Reception (NT) 6:30–8 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 10

NUCL Social (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204A

University of Arizona Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Sleeping Beauty’s Pavilion

MEDI Poster Session (B) 6:30–9 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

CARB Hudson Award Banquet/SE-12/ $50 (T) 6:30–10 PM, Mr. Stox Restaurant, 1105 East Katella Ave.

Graduate Student & Postdoc Reception (NT) 6:45–8:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Ballroom C

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Drink Ticket at Registration (B) 8–10 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Senior Chemists Breakfast/SE-13/ $15 (T) 7:30–9:30 AM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 3

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/SE-14/$5.00 (T) 7:30–9:30 AM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204B

ACS Career Fair (B) 8 AM–5:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall C

POLY/PMSE Poster Session (B) 9–11:30 AM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

ACS National Exposition (B) 9 AM–5 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall D

WCC/Eli Lilly Poster Session & Reception (B) 11 AM–noon, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 4

Alpha Chi Sigma/ACS Luncheon ($30, COD) 11:30 AM–1 PM, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 321 West Katella Ave. Lunch is your choice of several of Forrest’s favorite dishes and includes appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Collegiate members are welcomed as guests of the fraternity. Please sign up at the Alpha Chi Sigma table near the registration area. On-site ACS Conference Contact: OA Gary Anderson at (301) 634-1921 (cell) or Anderson@marshall.edu.

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/SE-16/$45 (regular)/SE-17/$22 (student) (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Hyatt Regency Orange County, Garden 2/3

CINF Luncheon/SE-18/$15 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Anaheim Marriott, Platinum 7

COLL Division Luncheon/SE-19/$30 (T) Noon–1:30 PM, Disneyland Hotel, Sleeping Beauty’s Pavilion

MEDI Lunch-n-Learn Case Study: Career Opportunities in Medicinal Chemistry/SE-15/$15 (T) Noon–2 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204B

Joint LSAC/CCA Reception & Open Meeting (B) 1:30–3 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel, Palm W

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 1:30–4 PM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

AGFD Poster Session & Social (B) 2–4 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 5

BMGT Reception for Water: The Ultimate Natural Resource Symposium (NT) 4–6 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Crystal Cove

PROF Henry Hill Award Reception (NT) 5–6 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Pacific Ballroom A

ENVR Division Reception/SE-20/$10 (T) 5:30–6:30 PM, Sheraton Park Hotel Anaheim Resort, Plaza Ballroom D

Iota Sigma Pi National Honor Society for Women: Networking Hour (NT) 5–7 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, La Jolla

Penn State Chemistry Alumni Reception (NT) 5–7 PM, Annabella Hotel, 1030 West Katella Ave.

PROF Town Hall Forum & Poster Session (B) 6–7 PM, Disney’s Paradise Pier, Pacific Ballroom A

AGFD Chairs Reception (NT) 6–8 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Elite Ballroom

BIOT Poster Session Reception (B) 6–8 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 5

COMP Poster Session (B) 6–8 PM, Disneyland Hotel, South Exhibit Hall

FUEL/PETR Joint Division Dinner/ SE-21/$70 (T) 6–9 PM, McCormick & Schmick’s Grille, 351 West Katella Ave.

CELL Anselme Payen Award Banquet/SE-22/$60 (T) 6–11 PM, The White House Restaurant, 887 South Anaheim Blvd. Bus transportation provided from Hilton Anaheim and back.

ACS National Awards Reception (NT) 6:30–7:30 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom Foyer

CINF Reception (NT) 6:30–8:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Room 204B

GEOC Geochemistry Medal Dinner/ SE-24/$35 (T) 7–10 PM, Buca di Beppo, 11757 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove

INOR Poster Session (B) 7–10 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

2011 ACS Awards Banquet Ceremony & General Meeting of the Society/ SE-23/$130 (T) 7:30–10 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom

Dinner begins at 7:30 PM; the general meeting begins at 8:30 PM. Ahmed H. Zewail will deliver the Priestley Medal Address during the general meeting.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

ACS Career Fair (B) 8 AM–5:30 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall C

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 9–11:30 AM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

ACS National Exposition (B) 9 AM–2 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall D

PMSE/POLY Poster Session (B) 1:30–4 PM, Hilton Anaheim Hotel, California Ballroom D

Welcome to Anaheim Reception (B) Sponsored by the Orange County Local Section 5–7 PM, Disney’s Grand Californian, Sequoia Ballroom F/G

BIOT Poster Session/Reception (B) 6–8 PM, Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Platinum 5

ENVR Poster Session (NT) 6–8 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

PHYS Poster Session (NT) 6–9 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B

CARB Poster Session (NT) 7–9 PM, Anaheim Convention Center, Hall B