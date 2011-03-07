DSM Adds To Asian Composites

DSM will augment its Asian presence in composite resins such as unsaturated polyester and vinyl esters. In China, its Jinling DSM Resins joint venture will invest about $70 million in a new facility in Nanjing that will replace an existing plant. DSM owns 75% of the venture; Sinopec holds the other 25%. DSM expects to complete the project early next year. In addition, DSM plans to establish a composite resins joint venture in India with Kemrock Industries. DSM will own 51% of the Pune-based partnership, which plans to invest $25 million.
