Government Awards Flu Vaccine Contracts

Novavax has been awarded a contract valued at up to $179 million by the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority (BARDA) for development of recombinant vaccines for the prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza. During the contract’s three-year base period, valued at $97 million, the company will develop and manufacture its clinical-stage virus-like-particle vaccines. The contract could be extended an additional two years with $82 million in funding. BARDA, part of the Department of Health & Human Services, has awarded a similar flu vaccine contract to VaxInnate. It is valued at up to $196 million, including a $118 million three-year base period and an option to extend for two years.
