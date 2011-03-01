Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Quake Shakes New Zealand Chemistry

Natural Disaster: Upheaval closes Christchurch area universities

by Carmen Drahl
March 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Chemists in and around Christchurch, New Zealand, are picking up the pieces from the second major earthquake to rock that country in less than six months. An estimated 240 deaths and a decimated city center have resulted from the 6.3 magnitude temblor, which struck midday on Feb. 22.

A 7.1 magnitude quake hit approximately the same area in September 2010, but it was much less destructive. Christchurch was near the epicenter of both earthquakes.

While it has been disruptive, the February quake apparently has not caused severe damage to universities in region. "We toured the labs immediately after the earthquake and found no significant damage, just a bit of broken glassware and spilled water baths," says Peter A. Gostomski, chemical engineering department head at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch.

September's quake ruined offices and labs, and it damaged an ultrahigh-resolution tandem mass spectrometer beyond repair, says Canterbury's chemistry department chair Antony J. Fairbanks. The full extent of damage to the chemistry building from last week's quake is not clear, but power was off for a few days so many samples stored in freezers may be lost, he says. "The new replacement mass spectrometer was installed a week before this second quake hit—you can imagine how frustrated we will be if that too is written off."

Canterbury's campus is closed until further notice as building inspections continue. Neighboring campuses in Christchurch and surrounding areas, such as the University of Otago and Lincoln University, also remain closed through at least March 14.

"We have had offers of assistance from colleagues around the world, which are wonderful to receive," Gostomski says.

Just about every home in the area has some damage, and many lives have been disrupted, says chemist Christine C. Winterbourn, a professor at Otago. Regardless of damage to facilities, the extent of the tragedy means "it will be some time before people will be able to concentrate on science," she says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UNC Wilmington chemists relocate in wake of Hurricane Florence
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UNC Wilmington chemists relocate in wake of Hurricane Florence﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
North Carolina colleges deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE