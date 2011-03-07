UCSF Teams Up With Zambon’s Zcube Unit

University of California, San Francisco, and Zcube, the research venture arm of Italian drug firm Zambon, will work together on oral drug delivery technology. Through the two-year pact, UCSF bioengineering and therapeutic sciences professor Tejal Desai secures funding to support his research on delivering drugs to the small intestine and colon. The Desai laboratory has developed tiny sticky devices, each with a drug-filled reservoir, that can be packed into a pill. When released in the intestine, the “micropads” stick to the gastrointestinal tract and deliver medicine directly to the intestinal lining.
