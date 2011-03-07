Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

William C. Pfefferle Jr.

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 7, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Pfefferle
[+]Enlarge

William C. Pfefferle Jr., 87, an entrepreneur and expert in the field of catalytic combustion, died on Dec. 28, 2010.

Pfefferle earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Drexel University in 1944 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in 1952. He also served in the Merchant Marine Academy during World War II.

After working as a research chemist for Standard Oil of Indiana until 1956, Pfefferle joined Engelhard Industries in Iselin, N.J. He remained with the company for 22 years, becoming refinery research section chief and, later, a research associate.

At age 63, he cofounded Precision Combustion, a North Haven, Conn., clean energy technology company that develops and manufactures catalytic devices and systems for energy-sector applications.

Primarily during his time with Precision Combustion, Pfefferle was awarded approximately 100 U.S. patents. He was inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame in 1990. He received a regional Industrial Innovation Award from ACS in 2003. He joined ACS in 1947.

A Quaker and pacifist, Pfefferle sought scientific solutions to societal problems ranging from energy efficiency to pollution.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor, and four children: Lisa, Marc, Susan, and Eric.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Noboru (Nobi) Tokita
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William F. Blatt
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alex Goldman

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE