Actions Urged On Deemed Exports

The Government Accountability Office says that the U.S. needs to better control the issuing of licenses to foreign companies and of visas to foreign nationals with regard to their access to dual-use technologies. These controlled technologies, which have both civilian and military applications, are protected under “deemed export” laws for national security. GAO notes that the Department of Commerce’s screening of visas and licenses for deemed export problems has dropped precipitously in recent years and that companies might not even be aware that obtaining these licenses is required. Among the recommendations GAO makes in its report (GAO-11-354) is that the secretary of the Commerce Department make a full assessment of the extent to which foreign nationals might have access to protected technologies and identify any vulnerabilities in the deemed export control system.
