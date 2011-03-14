Albemarle Expanding Bromine Venture

Jordan Bromine, a Safi, Jordan-based joint venture between Albemarle and Arab Potash, plans to double capacity next year. The partnership extracts bromine from the Dead Sea and then uses it in products such as flame retardants for plastics. In addition, the venture will expand bromine derivative capacity. The partnership began operations in 2003. Dead Sea brine is the world’s richest source of bromine. Albemarle competitor Israel Chemicals has operations on the Israeli side of the Dead Sea.
