BASF Again Mulls Brazilian Acrylics

BASF is starting a feasibility study for a complex in Brazil that would make acrylic acid, as well as derivatives such as superabsorbent polymers and butyl acrylate. The acrylic acid plant would be the country’s first. A decade ago, BASF had plans to build an acrylic acid plant in Brazil, but it dropped the project in 2003 because it couldn’t justify the investment at the time. Other companies, including Dow Chemical, Rohm and Haas, and state oil company Petrobras, also considered building acrylic acid plants in Brazil over the years. BASF already makes butyl acrylate at its Guaratinguetá complex and imports the raw material acrylic acid for that unit. BASF says that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian petrochemical maker Braskem for propylene supply to the proposed acrylic acid unit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter