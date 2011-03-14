BASF And Evolva Join For Synthetic Biology

BASF has signed a joint research agreement with Swiss synthetic biology firm Evolva. The companies will work together on two projects to design and optimize biosynthesis routes for selected natural products with crop protection potential. Evolva uses biosynthetic and evolutionary technologies to create small-molecule compounds for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The collaboration with BASF marks Evolva’s entry into the agriculture market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter