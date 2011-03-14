BMS And WuXi Team Up For Testing

China’s largest contract research organization, WuXi PharmaTech, will set up a lab in Shanghai to conduct drug stability studies exclusively for Bristol-Myers Squibb. The data generated will support BMS’s global marketing applications for small-molecule new chemical entities. The new center will occupy 25,000 sq ft of space. A WuXi-employed staff will manage samples, conduct stability studies, and test for quality in support of all of BMS’s new product dossiers. In 2009, the Indian contract research organization Syngene opened a 200,000-sq-ft research facility in Bangalore, India, that is dedicated to BMS.
