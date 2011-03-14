Cadila, Holtzman Invest In Rwanda

Cadila Pharmaceuticals of Ahmedabad, India, and U.S.-based Holtzman Group have formed a pharmaceutical manufacturing joint venture called CSM GlobalPharma. The venture, in partnership with investment fund Crystal Ventures, Rwanda’s Social Security Fund, and the drug purchasing nonprofit Camerwa, will invest more than $65 million to build a drug manufacturing facility in Kigali, Rwanda. The project will progress in four phases: production of solids, tablets, and capsules; manufacture of liquids, gels, ointments, creams, and syrups; preparation of biologicals, injectables, and vaccines; and synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Manufacturing is expected to start up in 2013.
