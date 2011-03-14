Chemical Industry Backs Antiterrorism Legislation

Chemical industry officials welcome the introduction of bills in the Senate and the House of Representatives that would extend the current federal program for securing U.S. chemical facilities against terrorist attacks for up to seven years. “We are happy to see bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress that will reauthorize the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards without making significant changes to this successful program,” says Calvin M. Dooley, president of the American Chemistry Council, a trade group representing the nation’s largest chemical companies. A bipartisan group of senators led by Susan M. Collins (R-Maine) and Mary L. Landrieu (D-La.) is sponsoring a bill (S. 2996) authorizing the Department of Homeland Security to continue implementing and enforcing the four-year-old program until October 2015. In the House, Reps. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.) and Dan Lungren (R-Calif.) have proposed a similar measure (H.R. 901) to continue the existing chemical site security rules through 2018. “We’re encouraged by Congress’ swift attention to chemical security so early in the 112th Congress,” says William E. Allmond IV, vice president of government relations at the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, which lobbies on behalf of batch and custom chemical makers.
