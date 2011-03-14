Council Preview

When the ACS Council meets later this month in Anaheim, Calif., it will select candidates for national office.

The Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E) laid the groundwork for the council last fall, when it prepared slates of potential nominees for the office of ACS president-elect, 2012. The four nominees who agreed to run are Judith L. Benham, who retired in 2003 as business director of 3M’s Industrial Services & Solutions Division in St. Paul; Dennis Chamot, associate executive director of the National Research Council’s Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences in Washington, D.C.; Diane Grob Schmidt, section head at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati; and Marinda Li Wu, founder and president of Science is Fun! in Orinda, Calif.

A “President-Elect Nominee Town Hall Meeting” will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orange County Hotel in Anaheim on Sunday, March 27, 4:45–5:45 PM. Nominees, councilors, and other ACS members can interact at this event through a moderated question-and-answer format. During the council meeting on the following Wednesday, councilors will select two of the nominees to run this fall as official candidates for 2012 president-elect.

Last fall, N&E also prepared slates of potential nominees for directors in Districts III and VI for the 2012–14 term. Earlier this month, councilors in the two districts chose candidates from among those nominees. The selected candidates, whose names will be announced in Anaheim, will stand for election in the fall.

Nominees who agreed to run for director of District III are Susan B. Butts of Susan Butts Consulting in Washington, D.C., who was formerly with Dow Chemical; Pat N. Confalone, vice president of global R&D at DuPont Crop Protection, in Wilmington, Del.; David J. Lohse, distinguished research associate at ExxonMobil Research & Engineering in Annandale, N.J.; and Judith A. Summers-Gates, chemist and assistant to the district director at the Food & Drug Administration in Philadelphia.

Nominees who agreed to run for director of District VI are G. Bryan Balazs, associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in California; Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and quality at Metabolex in Hayward, Calif.; Carlos G. Gutierrez, professor of chemistry at California State University, Los Angeles; and Victor J. Hruby, Regents Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Candidates who agreed to run for director-at-large, a group from which councilors will elect two directors this fall, are Ken B. Anderson, professor of geochemistry at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale; William F. Carroll Jr., vice president of Occidental Chemical, in Dallas, and adjunct industrial professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington; Charles E. Kolb Jr., president and chief executive officer of Aerodyne Research in Billerica, Mass.; and Barbara A. Sawrey, associate vice chancellor for undergraduate education at the University of California, San Diego.

Other business before the council includes approval of the formation of two new international chemical sciences chapters for the Shanghai region and Thailand and approval of ACS dues for 2012. The council will also decide whether to accept the Divisional Activities Committee’s recommendation to retain the current formula that determines how a 9% share of dues is allocated to the ACS technical divisions. A petition intended to clarify regulations governing the development of ACS position statements is up for consideration but will not come up for a vote until the fall council meeting.