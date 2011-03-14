Cysteine Confusion

With regard to the concentrate “Peptide Is Reduced to Killing Microbes” (C&EN, Jan. 24, page 31): Am I getting old and uninformed about naming, or does the article referring to “the peptide’s three cysteine bridges” contain a mistake?
Last I knew, cysteine is the amino acid that has the “–SH” residue. Cystine is the one that has the “–S–S–” bridge. How can there be a bridge between two cysteines when, by identity, they are not bridged to any other?
James Hill
Emporia, Kan.
