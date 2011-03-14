Eisai Realigns U.S. Operations

Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Japan’s Eisai Co., is reorganizing its operations as part of a strategic plan for fiscal 2011–15. By April 1, when its new fiscal year begins, the U.S. business will cut about 20% of its workforce, or about 600 employees, across all functions. At the same time, Eisai will focus on building its oncology business and launching new neuroscience capabilities. The company says it does not plan to close any of its main offices or facilities.
