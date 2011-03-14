Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

House Panel Votes To Halt Climate Rules

Environment: Republicans push antiregulatory agenda

by Cheryl Hogue and Jeff Johnson
March 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Congress is debating legislation to limit EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases.
Credit: Shutterstock
Congress is debating legislation to limit EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases.

Congressional Republicans’ attempt to stop the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gas emissions took a step forward in the House of Representatives this week.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Upton
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Upton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Waxman
Credit: U.S. Government Printing Office
Waxman

A House Energy & Commerce subcommittee on March 10 adopted a bill, H.R. 910, that would prevent EPA from controlling carbon dioxide, hydrofluorocarbons, methane, nitrous oxide, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and water vapor. The measure would exclude these greenhouse gases from the definition of “air pollutant” in the Clean Air Act.

Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) has introduced identical legislation in the Senate (S. 482). Although the bill will likely be approved by the House, it’s probably not going to fly with Senate Democrats.

The bill “codifies climate denial,” Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) said before the House vote. But the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), responded that the legislation is “not about whether the science shows global warming to be a problem, it is about whether EPA’s regulations are sensible.”

If enacted, the bill would override a 2007 Supreme Court decision that greenhouse gas emissions are pollutants that EPA can regulate under the Clean Air Act. It would repeal EPA’s finding that greenhouse gas emissions pose a danger to public health and mark the first time Congress has overturned an EPA scientific decision.

The bill aims to abolish a rule requiring major sources of CO2, notably coal-burning power plants, to report their emissions to EPA. In addition, it would prevent the agency from regulating black carbon—an airborne particulate that results from combustion—to help control climate change. Under the legislation, however, EPA can continue to control black carbon as a health threat.

Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who leads the Environment & Public Works Committee, denounced the bill, saying it stops “EPA from protecting our children and families.” Boxer was joined by four other Democrats, all promising to block Senate passage of the measure.

Action on H.R. 910 is part of House Republicans’ efforts to pare federal regulations. During the past two weeks, House committees have held more than six hearings critical of federal regulations. Most have focused on environmental regulations.

A subcommittee of the House Oversight & Government Affairs Committee on March 9 took up the impact of regulations on manufacturers. Witnesses were united in their opposition to environmental regulations. They included speakers from trade associations representing basic industries—metal forging, brick-making, forest products, cement makers, and chemical manufacturers.

Michael P. Walls of the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry group, criticized EPA for failing to consider the cumulative impact of environmental regulations. He also warned that new regulations could impinge on the chemical industry’s ability to take advantage of a huge supply of natural gas being retrieved from shale, which he called the “most significant energy and feedstock development in a generation.”

EPA officials did not appear at the hearing. In a letter to the committee, EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson cited confusion and disagreements over the hearing format as reasons for the absence. She also noted that nine EPA officials had already appeared at congressional panels in the first nine days of March.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE