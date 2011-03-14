Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanodiamonds Fight Cancer

Chemotherapy: Faceted nanomaterials deliver drugs to tumor cells

by Lauren K. Wolf
March 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Faceted nanoparticles shaped somewhat like cut diamonds not only can deliver drugs to tumor cells but also can ensure that the small molecules stick around long enough to do some good, a research team has found (Sci. Trans. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3001713).

Chemotherapy often fails because cells protect themselves by pumping out foreign substances via transmembrane transporter proteins. As a result, physicians have to administer cancer therapeutics at high, and sometimes harmful, concentrations for them to be efficacious.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science/AAAS
As shown by fluorescence microscopy, nanodiamonds (green) loaded with doxorubicin (schematic, right) can be taken up by HeLa cells (nuclei are orange), which are typically 20–30 µm in size.
Credit: Science/AAAS
As shown by fluorescence microscopy, nanodiamonds (green) loaded with doxorubicin (schematic, right) can be taken up by HeLa cells (nuclei are orange), which are typically 20–30 µm in size.

Nanoparticles—materials that can’t as easily be kicked out of cells and can hold high concentrations of bound molecules—show promise as drug delivery vehicles. The 2- to 8-nm-diameter  carbon-based nanodiamonds, in particular, “have unique electrostatic properties that promote potent binding of drugs” and are ideal for chemotherapy, says Dean Ho, the research team’s leader and a biomedical engineering professor at Northwestern University.

By binding the cancer agent doxorubicin to nanodiamonds, Ho and his team demonstrated particle-mediated delivery of the drug to both liver and mammary gland tumor cells in mice. In both cases, seven days after injection, the drug-loaded nanodiamonds killed about three times as many tumor cells as doxorubicin alone. They also circulated in the blood of the mice 10 times as long as the unbound cancer agent.

When treated with a high dose (200 µg) of doxorubicin, mice riddled with mammary gland tumors died after 15 days. But those treated with an equivalent dose of a nanodiamond-doxorubicin complex , which is thought to release the drug slowly over time, had a nearly 100% survival rate over the course of the eight-week study, and their tumors decreased in size by about 50%.

“What is new and striking” about this work, says Fuyu Tamanoi, a biochemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, is that the nanodiamond-doxorubicin formulation blocks tumor growth in the mice with drug-resistant mammary gland tumors cells. “This suggests that nanodiamonds can overcome drug resistance,” he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silk-based hydrogel could deliver sustained chemotherapy to tumors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microneedles patch into skin cancer
Tackling Brain Tumors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE