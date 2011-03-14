Neste Completes Diesel Plant

Finland’s Neste Oil has opened the world’s largest renewable diesel plant, in Singapore. The $760 million plant took two years to build and has a capacity of 16,500 barrels of diesel per day. The plant incorporates Neste’s NExBTL hydrotreatment process to break down fatty acids into propane and diesel. As feedstock, the plant will use by-products of Malaysian and Indonesian palm oil production, as well as waste animal fat from Australia and New Zealand. Conventional biodiesel transesterification technology turns fatty acids into glycerin and fatty acid methyl esters.
