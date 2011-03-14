Oxea Will Boost Carboxylic Acids

Oxea plans to build a new carboxylic acid plant at its headquarters site in Oberhausen, Germany. To come on stream in late 2012, the plant will boost the firm’s global carboxylic acid capacity 40% on top of previously announced expansions that will increase capacity 20% by the end of 2011. Oxea says the main driver for the expansions is growing demand for synthetic fatty acids used to make lubricant esters and phthalate-free plasticizers. Last month, Oxea announced a 40% expansion of a plant in Oberhausen making specialty esters that replace phthalate plasticizers.
