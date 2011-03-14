Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Senate Approves Patent Reform Bill

by Glenn Hess
March 14, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Senate last week gave overwhelming approval to legislation that would overhaul the U.S. patent system for the first time since 1952. The Senate voted 95-5 to pass the America Invents Act (S. 23), which would shift the U.S. to the “first inventor to file” patent rights system used by all other industrialized countries from the current “first to invent” system. Supporters say the first-to-file system will make the process simpler, more certain, and less expensive. But the bill does provide a one-year grace period to protect academics and other inventors who disclose their inventions before filing for a patent. It also allows the patent office to set its own fees and bars congressional appropriators from diverting patent fees to other government programs. The legislation was endorsed by the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and chemical manufacturers, as well as by academic groups such as the Association of American Universities. The White House also supports the bill. “Creating new jobs and new opportunities in a fiercely competitive world demands policies that encourage and support American innovation and ingenuity,” President Barack Obama said in a statement. The debate now moves to the House of Representatives.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Patent Chief Supports Congressional Reforms
Pharma Urges Caution On ‘Patent Trolls’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Revamps Patent System

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE