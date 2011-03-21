2010–11 Project SEED College Scholarships

The ACS Committee on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2010–11 college scholarships. The recipients, all previous participants in ACS’s Project SEED program, receive one-year nonrenewable scholarships of $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during their freshman year of college. For the 2010–11 academic year, 32 college scholarships totaling $160,000 were awarded with money from several sponsors.

Project SEED is ACS’s summer research program that enables economically disadvantaged high school students to conduct hands-on research. Past participants are eligible to compete for scholarships, supported by private corporations and individual donors, that are designed to help them transition from high school to college. For more information about Project SEED, visit www.acs.org/projectseed.

Alfred & Isabel Bader Scholars

Alfred Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical, now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program, which allows students to return for a second summer of more intensive research.

Caridad Aguilar is a graduate of Warren County High School, in Warrenton, N.C. Aguilar worked under the direction of Martha McLean Bolton of Duke University School of Medicine on research titled “Central Nervous System Synaptic Formation.” Aguilar is majoring in biomedical engineering and biochemistry at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh.

Sharon Arguedas graduated from North Bergen High School, in New Jersey. She worked under the supervision of Marion McClary Jr. of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J., on research titled “Integrative & Comparative Biology.” She is majoring in biochemistry at New Jersey City University, in Jersey City.

Jennifer Cabello-Chavez graduated from Sequoia High School, Redwood City, Calif. Under the direction of Nick Cordella of Stanford University, she worked on research titled “Developing a Lab Curriculum for Young Cancer Patients.” She is majoring in biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Marvin Castellon is a graduate of Union City High School, in New Jersey. At Rutgers University, in Piscataway, N.J., he worked under the supervision of Paul Thomas on research titled “Use of Nitrocellulose as a Solid Support in Immunoaffinity Chromatography.” Castellon is majoring in biochemistry at New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark.

Rosalva Castrejon-Garcia is a graduate of Whiteville High School, in North Carolina. Under the direction of Katherine J. Franz of Duke University, Castrejon-Garcia worked on research titled “Determination of the Binding Affinity of Iron-Chelating Agents.” She attends Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C., where she is majoring in chemistry.

Marcel Douglas Jr. is a graduate of Metro Academic & Classical High School, in St. Louis. He worked under the direction of Alicia M. Beatty of the University of Missouri, St. Louis, on research titled “An Entry into Crystal Engineering: Layered Material.” He is majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology at Hendrix College, Conway, Ark.

Doris Feng is a graduate of Galileo Academy of Science & Technology, San Francisco. She worked under the direction of Lisa A. Gorski of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Western Regional Research Center, Albany, Calif., on research titled “Looking for Salmonella in the Environment.” She attends the University of California, Davis, where she is majoring in food science.

Elaine Gomez is a graduate of Union City High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of Edward Konsevick of Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute, Lyndhurst, N.J., Gomez worked on research titled “Sources of Sedimentary Organic Matter in the New York Jamaica Bay Region.” Gomez is majoring in environmental and chemical engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Shawn Kamal graduated from Niles West High School, Skokie, Ill. Under the direction of Sandra W. Bishnoi of Illinois Institute of Technology, in Chicago, Kamal worked on research titled “Toxicology of Gold & Silver Ions & Particles.” He attends the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he is majoring in biochemistry.

Manjinder Kandola is a graduate of Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, Jamaica, N.Y. Under the direction of Emmanuel Chang of York College of the City University of New York, Kandola worked on research titled “Computational Analysis of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Substrates in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.” Kandola attends Harvard University and is majoring in chemistry.

Eryn Lee graduated from John Paul Stevens High School, in San Antonio. Under the supervision of George R. Negrete of the University of Texas, San Antonio, Lee worked on research titled “Novel Asparagine-Derived Lipids & their Application in Liposome.” Lee is majoring in biochemistry at St. Edward’s University, Austin, Texas.

Hong Li graduated from New Brunswick High School, in New Jersey. Li worked under the supervision of Nandish K. Khanra of Rutgers University, Piscataway, on research titled “Purification of Type III Secretion Proteins, CesFEspF & CesTTir.” Li is majoring in biochemistry at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick.

Alma Marquez is a graduate of East High School, in Des Moines. Marquez worked under the supervision of Mark Vitha of Drake University on research titled “Spectroscopic Characterization of Solvatochromic Dyes.” Marquez is majoring in chemistry and biochemistry at Iowa State University, in Ames.

Luis Mendez graduated from Union City High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of Gordon A. Thomas of New Jersey Institute of Technology, Mendez worked on research titled “Deposition of Carbon Nanotubes.” He attends NJIT, where he is majoring in biomedical engineering and biochemistry.

Katherine Morales is a graduate of New Brunswick High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of David M. Ribnicky of Rutgers University, New Brunswick, Morales worked on research titled “Bioaccessibility of Anti-Diabetic Compounds from Artemisia dracunculus L. Extract Using the TNO Gastrointestinal Model (TIM).” She is majoring in biochemistry at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick.

Thao Phuong Nguyen graduated from Madison High School, Portland, Ore. Under the direction of Angela Hoffman of the University of Portland, Nguyen worked on research titled “Study of the Biological Activities of Basella alba.” Nguyen attends Lewis & Clark College, in Portland, and is majoring in biochemistry.

Danny Palacios is a graduate of Union City High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of Jose L. Lopez of Saint Peter’s College, Jersey City, N.J., Palacios worked on research titled “The Power of Plasma.” He is majoring in chemistry at St. Peter’s.

Emma Redd is a graduate of Pocatello High School, in Idaho. She worked under the direction of Caryn Evilia of Idaho State University, Pocatello, on research titled “Metal Affinity of Halophilic Proteins.” She attends Brigham Young University-Idaho, Rexburg, where she is majoring in chemistry and biology.

Samantha Smith is a graduate of Pocatello High School, in Idaho. Under the direction of Joshua J. Pak of Idaho State University, Pocatello, Smith worked on research titled “Preparation of Functionalized Phenylacetylenes.” Smith is majoring in pharmacy at Idaho State.

Bayer Scholars

The Bayer Foundation has been a major donor for Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.

Walter Echevarria graduated from Union City High School, in New Jersey. He worked under the supervision of Gili Joseph at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, on research titled “Novel Antibacterial Activity from the Leaves of Leea coccinea.” He is majoring in biochemistry at Johns Hopkins University.

Lanair Lett graduated from North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics, in Durham. Under the direction of Jeffery Tessem of Duke University, Lett worked on research titled “Roles of Prolactin & Fox01 in Pancreatic Beta Cell Growth.” Lett attends Harvard and is majoring in biochemistry.

Fosbinder Scholars

The estate of Elizabeth Ernest Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russel J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in his name for college scholarships to Project SEED graduates.

Eleanor Ojinnaka is a graduate of Irvington High School, in New Jersey. Under the supervision of John R. Sowa Jr. of Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., Ojinnaka worked on research titled “Salt Plates Gone Extinct: A Novel, Reuseable Sample Holder for Routine IR Spectroscopy Using Recycled Plastic Bottle Caps.” She is majoring in chemical engineering at Rider University, Lawrenceville, N.J.

Shobika Sivaram graduated from Union City High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of Cecilia Marzabadi of Seton Hall University, Sivaram worked on research titled “Synthesis of Benzylidene Acetals of d-Glucal.” Sivaram is majoring in chemistry at St. Peter’s College.

Ullyot Scholar

Glenn Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith, Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. His wife, Barbara, had a management career at ACS.

Tara Greer graduated from Riverdale High School, Murfreesboro, Tenn. She worked under the supervision of Judith Iriarte-Gross of Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro, on research titled “Syntheses, IR Analyses & Molecular Modeling Studies of Metal Chloride-Silicon Ethoxide Sol-Gel Materials.” Greer is majoring in chemistry at Middle Tennessee State.

ACS Project SEED Scholars

These scholarships are provided through the generosity of ACS friends and members.

Victoria Nneji graduated from North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics, in Durham. She worked under the supervision of Matthew Redinbo of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on research titled “Locating the Relaxase Domain on the Tral Protein in Order To Identify Effective Enzyme-Specific Inhibitors.” She attends Columbia University, where she is majoring in chemical engineering.

Erika Rivera graduated from North Shore Senior High School, in Houston. Under the direction of Delia Danila of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Rivera worked on research titled “pH-Sensitive Liposomes.” She is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Notre Dame.

Lizann-Asi Robinson is a graduate of Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, Summit, N.J. Under the supervision of Jiang-Hong Ye of the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey, in Newark, Robinson worked on research titled “Glycine Receptors in the Prefrontal Cortex Regulate Ethanol Drinking.” Robinson is majoring in chemistry at Princeton University.

Maritza Rodriguez graduated from Proviso Mathematics & Science Academy, Forest Park, Ill. Under the supervision of Sandra Bishnoi of Illinois Institute of Technology, Rodriguez conducted research titled “Gold Nanoparticles & Daphnia magna: Do Sublethal Concentrations of Au Colloid Effect Daphnia magna Reproduction?” Rodriguez is majoring in chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Johnny Tran graduated from Lincoln High School, Stockton, Calif. With Liang Xue of University of the Pacific, in Stockton, Tran worked on research titled “Solid Phase Synthesis & Purification of Oligonucleotides.” He is majoring in pharmacy at the University of California, Merced.

Sonny Van graduated from Galileo Academy of Science & Technology, in San Francisco. Under the direction of Yong Gu and Jiajie Wu of USDA, Western Regional Research Center, Albany, Calif., Van worked on research titled “Sequencing & Characterization of T-DNA Flanking Regions in Brachypodium distachyon.” Van attends the University of California, Davis, where he is majoring in biochemistry.

Hilary Wright is a graduate of West Hills High School, Santee, Calif. Under Andrew Mercer of Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., Wright worked on research titled “Gene Expression & Epigenetics.” Wright majors in biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California.

Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars

The Ciba Foundation, through the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars Endowment, offers first-year SEED college scholarship recipients scholarships for the remaining three years of their chemical science degree programs.