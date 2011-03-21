2011 CINF Scholarship for Scientific Excellence Sponsored by FIZ Chemie Berlin

Graduate students and postdocs in chemical information and related sciences are eligible to apply for scholarships from the ACS Division of Chemical Information (CINF). The scholarships, funded by FIZ Chemie Berlin, recognize scientific excellence and encourage student involvement in CINF.
Up to three $1,000 scholarships will be presented at the fall ACS national meeting in Denver. Applicants must be enrolled at a certified college or university, and they will present a poster at the CINF welcoming reception during the national meeting.
To apply, submit an abstract to the ACS Program & Abstract Creation System at abstracts.acs.org by April 1 and notify Guenter Grethe, chair of the selection committee, at ggrethe@att.net. In addition, send a 2,000-word abstract to Grethe describing the work to be presented.
