ACS Strengthens Ties With Asian Chemical Societies

At the American Chemical Society national meeting in Anaheim, Calif., next week, ACS and the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS) will sign a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance their shared interest in engaging the Asian and U.S. chemical communities in collaborations, research, education, and meetings. A second signing will take place during the 14th Asian Chemical Congress, in Bangkok on Sept. 5–8.
The MOU states that ACS and FACS will engage in activities characterized by mutual benefit, impact, and a commitment to cooperation in service to chemical scientists, engineers, and other professionals represented by both organizations.
ACS has signed similar agreements with its sister organizations the German Chemical Society (C&EN, Sept. 20, 2010, page 33), the Society of Chemical Industry, the Royal Society of Chemistry (C&EN, Aug. 16, 2010, page 13), and the Chinese Chemical Society (C&EN, July 5, 2010, page 69). Each of these alliance agreements builds on existing relationships that are part of the cornerstone of ensuring that ACS addresses global challenges by working with its counterparts around the world.
This is the first MOU that ACS will sign with a regional organization. This MOU will “help open a door to all of Asia,” says ACS President Nancy B. Jackson. “I think it’s important for the ACS to be involved with developing countries, and this offers opportunities to be supportive of science in developing countries, too.”
The ACS/FACS MOU signing will take place during the ACS Board of Directors open meeting on Sunday, March 27, 10 AM–12 PM, at the Hyatt Regency, Grand Ballroom F/G.
