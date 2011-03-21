Alphora Invests In Canadian Facility

Alphora Research will invest $4 million this year to expand its pharmaceutical chemical development facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, and add 10 employees, bringing staffing up to 95 people. The company is increasing its process chemistry R&D capacity by 50% and building a fourth kilogram-scale lab. It’s also installing more analytical equipment and adding isolation technology to support production of high-potency compounds.
