Amgen Will Acquire Pfizer Plant In Ireland

Amgen has agreed to purchase Pfizer’s facility in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland. The site, near Dublin, is one of three in Ireland that Pfizer announced it would sell after its 2009 purchase of Wyeth. Amgen will continue to manufacture Pfizer products at the site for an interim period, and Pfizer will temporarily lease a bioprocessing suite. Amgen plans to operate Dun Laoghaire as a biologics formulation and fill facility, expanding operations with a syringe filling suite. According to IDA Ireland, the Irish development authority, a majority of the approximately 240 employees at the site will transfer to Amgen.
