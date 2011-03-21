Bayer To Add MDI Capacity In Germany

Bayer MaterialScience plans to spend about $140 million to expand capacity for methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), a polyurethane raw material, at its site in Brunsbüttel, Germany. The company says the project will more than double annual capacity to 420,000 metric tons by 2016. The company will also expand capacity at the site for the MDI raw material methylene dianiline and build a new aniline plant. A year ago, Bayer announced a new toluene diisocyanate plant in Dormagen, Germany.
