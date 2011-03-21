Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Bill To Stop CO2 Rules Goes To House Floor

by Cheryl Hogue
March 21, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A bill that would prohibit EPA from regulating emissions of greenhouse gases is heading to the floor of the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass. This action follows House Energy & Commerce Committee approval of a bill (H.R. 910) to bar the agency from controlling carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act. The legislation would also reject EPA’s scientific findings on climate change (C&EN, March 14, page 9). The panel adopted the measure on a 34-19 vote, with three Democrats joining Republicans in favor of the legislation. The committee rejected an amendment by Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.) to accept EPA’s scientific finding that the climate is unequivocally warming. In opposition to Waxman, Rep. Clifford B. Stearns (R-Fla.) said congressional endorsement of EPA’s finding would send a signal in support of greenhouse gas regulation. But Rep. Diana L. DeGette (D-Colo.) says H.R. 910 “instructs EPA not to follow science.” Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) argued, “EPA has yet to do a real scientific analysis on its own,” saying the agency merely “rubber-stamped” climate studies done by others, including the National Research Council and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Also last week, the Senate was expected to vote after C&EN’s deadline on an attempt by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to attach the wording of H.R. 910 to an unrelated small-business bill (S. 493).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Congress Continues Work On TSCA Reform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Splits On EPA CO2 Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA Actions Under Fire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE