Cabot Plans Global Carbon Black Boost

Cabot Corp. will spend more than $180 million over the next three years to increase its global carbon black capacity by about 15%, or more than 300,000 metric tons per year. About $100 million will go into a 130,000-metric-ton plant in Xingtai, China, 250 miles south of Beijing, to be built with local partner Risun Chemicals. In Indonesia, Cabot will expand capacity by about 50%. Investments in Brazil and Argentina will boost South American capacity by 20%, and capacity in Europe will increase by 10%.
