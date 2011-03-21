Call for Nominations for Young Innovator Award

Analytical Chemistry and the Chemical & Biological Microsystems Society are seeking nominations for the 2011 Young Innovator Award. The award honors the contributions of an individual who has demonstrated exceptional technical advancement and innovation in the field of micro- or nanofluidics in his or her early career. Nominees must have received their doctorate within the past 15 years.
The award will be presented at the μTAS 2011 Conference in Seattle. The award consists of $2,500, a plaque, and up to $1,500 to cover travel expenses to the conference.
Nominations should include a nomination letter and up to two seconding letters. Self-nominations are allowed. Nominations should be e-mailed to anchem@ unc.edu by April 1.
